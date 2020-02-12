Humaima Malik sends best wishes to brother for his new journey

Pakistani actor Humaima Malick has extended support to her brother as he embarks on a spiritual journey.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a message of support for Feroze on her story.

“May this journey become easier for you and may you make all of us walk on this path too. Jisay Rab mil jae usy sab mil jata hai,” she wrote.

Recently, the actor took fans by surprise when he deleted his Instagram account.

His wife, Alizey, later took to social media to share that he is embarking on a new journey. “May this spiritual journey brings more faith in your life and serve the purpose,” she wrote.

The Ishqiya actor had also met renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel earlier.

