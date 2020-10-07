Humaima Malick’s Instagram post goes viral

Popular film and television actress Humaima Malick on Wednesday shared a post on Instagram which is going viral.

The lady, who has a huge number of fans due to her exceptional acting skills and looks that make her a top model, shared a thought-provoking message with her followers which went viral instantly.

View this post on Instagram Some thing just like this 😇 A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Oct 7, 2020 at 12:33am PDT

“Kamzor Insaan Ko Dekh K Log Bhool Jatay Hain Ke Wo Kamzor Toot Kar Hua Ha, Or Tot-tay Wo Hi Hai Hain Jo Hassas Hotay Hain Ehsas Walay. Mazboot to Sirf Emaratain Hoti Hain, Kabhie to Wo Bhi Nahin, Phir Hum Insan To Gosht Post K Banay Hain” wrote Humaima Malick.

(When people see weak people, they think he/she is broken but they don’t know that only sensitive souls break. Only buildings are strong, sometimes they too demolish; we all are just mere mortals).

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Sep 25, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Come to the place where the skin speaks 🌺 A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram Maa ❤️ #mashAllah A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram Let’s be outa space A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Oct 9, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🙌 #manrazi A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick) on Oct 29, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

Humaima Malick, who started off as model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actresses of Pakistani television and cinema. Her fame also landed her a Bollywood movie in the year 2014.

Comments

comments