Humaima Malick’s Instagram post goes viral

Popular film and television actress Humaima Malick on Wednesday shared a post on Instagram which is going viral.

The lady, who has a huge number of fans due to her exceptional acting skills and looks that make her a top model, shared a thought-provoking message with her followers which went viral instantly.

 

Some thing just like this 😇

“Kamzor Insaan Ko Dekh K Log Bhool Jatay Hain Ke Wo Kamzor Toot Kar Hua Ha, Or Tot-tay Wo Hi Hai Hain Jo Hassas Hotay Hain Ehsas Walay. Mazboot to Sirf Emaratain Hoti Hain, Kabhie to Wo Bhi Nahin, Phir Hum Insan To Gosht Post K Banay Hain” wrote Humaima Malick.

(When people see weak people, they think he/she is broken but they don’t know that only sensitive souls break. Only buildings are strong, sometimes they too demolish; we all are just mere mortals).

 

🌸

Come to the place where the skin speaks 🌺

Maa ❤️ #mashAllah

Let’s be outa space

🙌 #manrazi

Humaima Malick, who started off as model at a young age, is considered one of the finest actresses of Pakistani television and cinema. Her fame also landed her a Bollywood movie in the year 2014.

ARY NEWS URDU