Humaima Malick shares what type of qualities she wants in her husband

Renowned actor Humaima Malick recently opened up about what type of qualities she wants in her future husband.

In an recent interview, when asked about getting married again and about the qualities she wants in a husband, she replied laughing “He should be fair, tall, handsome, rich, must have a nice car, blue eyes and a blue dress.”

The starlet then went onto say her husband must be supportive. “I need a person like my father. Like my father supported my mother throughout, I want someone who does the same for me. Like my father respected my mother, I want my husband to respect me.”

“He should keep my journey and history into consideration and build me up even more, both on an emotional and mental level,” Humaima added.

The Raja Natwarlal actor also shared that she doesn’t want a daughter when the time comes but would prefer having a son.

“I don’t want to have a daughter. The reason for it is that it will be a huge responsibility on my shoulders. They are indeed a blessing but also a great responsibility,” she said.

“I am so possessive about my sister. I can’t even imagine what I would be like with my daughter. If I have a daughter I won’t be able to let go of her; I know this about myself,” Humaima added.

