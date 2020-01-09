Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Humaima Malick reminisces childhood days, shares photo with brother

Humaima Malick, childhood

Popular actor Humaima Malick shared a throwback moment from her childhood and said she misses being a child.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a lovely memory with her family alongside a heartfelt note.

“I miss, being a child and I miss the child in me …. time passes so fast… good and bad times both. We grow up so fast,” she wrote.

Humaima said her nephew Sultan Khan reminds her of his father’s childhood. “When I see Sultaan Khan it reminds me of Feroze’s childhood..Sultan Khan is exactly same like his father.”

The photo shows the Khan siblings surrounded by the comforting warmth of their elders. Feroze can be seen sitting in his mother’s lap while Humaima in her aunt’s.

The Chup Raho actor and his wife Alizey welcomed their first born in May 2019.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam after Pakistan visit

Lifestyle

Britain’s Queen ‘deeply upset’ over Prince Harry, Meghan…

Lifestyle

Big fat Indian wedding goes on a diet as slowdown bites

Lifestyle

Armeena Khan speaks out about her eating disorder


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close