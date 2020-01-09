Humaima Malick reminisces childhood days, shares photo with brother
Popular actor Humaima Malick shared a throwback moment from her childhood and said she misses being a child.
Taking to Instagram, she shared a lovely memory with her family alongside a heartfelt note.
“I miss, being a child and I miss the child in me …. time passes so fast… good and bad times both. We grow up so fast,” she wrote.
I miss, being a child and I miss the child in me …. time passes so fast… acha waqt bhi bura waqt bhi …. We grow up so fast… Or jaldi agay bhi barh jatay hain . Bus humain dosron ki batain yad reh jati hon or humaray baron ko humara bachpan…..when i see sultaan khan it reminds me of Feroze bachpan feroze which I remember clearly. Sultan khan is excatly same like his father …. Feroze in mama’s hand and I am with my phupho. A brave police officer died while fighting for our country in balochistan Quetta “Moon” was her name 💔 (@ferozekhan)
Humaima said her nephew Sultan Khan reminds her of his father’s childhood. “When I see Sultaan Khan it reminds me of Feroze’s childhood..Sultan Khan is exactly same like his father.”
The photo shows the Khan siblings surrounded by the comforting warmth of their elders. Feroze can be seen sitting in his mother’s lap while Humaima in her aunt’s.
The Chup Raho actor and his wife Alizey welcomed their first born in May 2019.