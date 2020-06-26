Humaima Malick, Zara Noor urge people to take mental health seriously

Prominent actors Humaima Malick and Zara Noor Abbas recently took to social media to urge their followers to take mental health seriously.

Turning to Twitter, she wrote “Mental health ! Take it seriously please help people who need it if you see anyone around you who isn’t feeling their best please help them instead of asking them questions.”

“Our mind get hurt also like our hearts,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Parey Hut Love star Zara Noor Abbas revealed on Thursday that she has been diagnosed with clinical depression.

She shared that the lockdown gave her a lot of anxiety and she had been dealing with severe anxiety issues for sometime but didn’t address it because she thought the stress is due to her hectic work routine.

The starlet decided to get herself checked and was diagnosed with borderline clinical depression. The doctors have recommended her medicines and therapy.

Abbas raised awareness about the issue and urged people to break the taboo and talk about mental health.

“Remember, accepting mental health problems is the first step towards healing,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Earlier, celebrities including Nazish Jahangir, Yashma Gill and Nausheen Shah have also opened up about their mental health struggles.

