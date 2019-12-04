Human bones found during excavation near Karachi park

KARACHI: Human bones have been recovered during excavation continued near Karachi’s Annu Bhai Park located in Nazimabad area of the metropolis, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Police officials told media that human bones were found near Annu Bhai Park of Karachi which seemed to be buried many years ago. They detailed that the bones were buried after wrapping into separate pieces of clothes.

Foreign experts have initiated an inspection of the bones and the bones are apparently years-old, police said.

The police officials expressed suspicions that the human bones had been separated from the bodies during surgeries and operations including the different body parts of sugar patients. The body parts had been buried on different spots before the introduction of the latest procedure to scrap the bones.

However, they said that the facts will be ascertained after the completion of the investigation.

An administrator of a private hospital told media that the hospitals don’t collect and bury the human bones and body parts.

The administrator claimed relatives of the patients took separated parts of the human body after surgeries along with them and later bury it with their own in graveyards.

The hospital staff took responsibility to bury it in a nearest graveyard if the relatives rejected to take it with them, the administrator added.

