Country needs to invest in human development, Presdient Alvi says

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi acknowledged Pakistan needs to do sufficient investment in human development and bring to work human faculties to resolve longstanding issues while he chaired the Employers Federation of Pakistan awards ceremony on Friday, ARY News reported.

The president said the country’s investment in human development is not satisfactory at the moment and there’s a need to take advantage of the mental faculties of our people. He said weakening policies hammered out in the past have caused numerous economic issues.

We need to increase our export numbers, admitted the president, who said the government is taking steps to make things right towards ease of doing business.

In his address, the president brought attention to the fact that only by bringing women equal to men in terms of independence, can the country move forward.

He also said the country can progress better with more privatization and shared the incumbent government has been working towards reforming the macroeconomy.

It is necessary to ensure the quality of the product so the business can thrive at the back of it, he said. With honesty and sincerity, we can reclaim the space in global markets we once had, he added.

