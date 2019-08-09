In a first, Human Resource Management System launched in govt dept

ISLAMABAD: In another revolutionary step towards good governance, the center has set up a Human Resource Management System for the first time in the history of any government department of Pakistan.

In a bid to reform government institutions, the Ministry of Communication has put all the record of National Highway Authority’s (NHA) employees online.

The data of over 1700 NHA employees is now available online, which includes their service period, experience, tax information, promotions and penalty details.

Information related to transfers and leaves will also be just a click away on the human resource management system.

The ministry has also made it mandatory for its employees to declare their assets and come under the tax net in a week’s time. This decision will be applicable from Garde 22 to level four officers.

The general public can also access the data online.

