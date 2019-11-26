Human rights ministry plans to expand women police stations to rural areas

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has planned to expand women’s police stations in rural areas of the country to ensure easy access to justice at their doorsteps.

The project would be started by next year under which women police stations would be established in far-flung and rural areas of the country.

The human rights ministry official source said that the majority of women did not report cases of domestic violence due to the non-availability of a proper system.

He said they would train even male officers to attend female complaints in different cases of domestic violence and property disputes especially.

The main purpose of expanding women police stations at district levels was to provide persecuted women a safe way to report their grievances to police in a male-dominated society.

The official said ministry was taking a number of reforms for women empowerment.

Comments

comments