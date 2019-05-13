Web Analytics
Woman involved in human trafficking apprehended by FIA

FIA, social media

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has caught a woman named in 3 different accounts of human trafficking during an operation, reported ARY News.

The woman whose real name has been revealed to be, Atiya acted under the pseudonym of Faryal  and was involved in the callous act of human trafficking.

FIA revealed that the woman had hoodwinked close to a 100 innocent people till now.

“The woman fooled gullible people by promising to get them settled in Australia and Canada,” FIA officials added.

The woman has also been named in embezzling an upwards of 10 million PKR.

