Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui don’t have coronavirus

Veteran actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, who recently returned from the US, have tested negative for coronavirus.

The Mom actor took to microblogging site Twitter to share the news with his fans.

“We received our COVID -19 test results tonight and it’s negative….Thank God!, he wrote.

He added “But we will stay in isolation for 10 more days till we go to our sweet homes. Thank you all for your prayers.”

We received our COVID -19 test results tonight and it’s negative….Thank God! But we will stay in isolation for 10 more days till we go to our sweet homes. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏. pic.twitter.com/C38BP5Gxpc — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 23, 2020

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor also took to social media and said that the duo will “complete 14 days in quarantine and will be taking every necessary safety precaution even after that.”

He thanked fans for all their love and prayers.

Alhamdulillah our coronavirus reports have come back negative. We will still complete 14 days in quarantine and will be taking every necessary safety precaution even after that. Thanks for all your love and prayers! Stay Safe. Stay Home. #Covid_19 #CoronaFreePakistan pic.twitter.com/ZZCbp87San — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 23, 2020

The Meray Paas Tum Ho stars are currently in self-quarantine in a hotel in Karachi after travelling abroad recently.

