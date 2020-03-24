Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui don’t have coronavirus

Humayun Saeed Adnan Siddiqui

Veteran actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, who recently returned from the US, have tested negative for coronavirus.

The Mom actor took to microblogging site Twitter to share the news with his fans.

We received our COVID -19 test results tonight and it’s negative….Thank God!, he wrote.

He added “But we will stay in isolation for 10 more days till we go to our sweet homes. Thank you all for your prayers.”

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor also took to social media and said that the duo will “complete 14 days in quarantine and will be taking every necessary safety precaution even after that.”

He thanked fans for all their love and prayers.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho stars are currently in self-quarantine in a hotel in Karachi after travelling abroad recently.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Hira Mani tests negative for coronavirus

Lifestyle

Woody Allen memoir released as publishers cite freedom of speech

Lifestyle

French fashion houses to produce coronavirus masks

Lifestyle

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison: report


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close