Renowned actor Humayun Saeed is all praise for his co-actor Adnan Siddiqui for taking the slap so naturally in ARY Digital’s Meray Paas Tum Ho.

After a slap sequence from the latest episode of the hit drama went viral, Humayun took to social media to share his thoughts and said “It kind of feels strange to ‘like’ or respond to all the excitement on someone being hit though.”

The actor thanked fans for praising him but did not forget to compliment his co-actor for pulling off the scene well. “I have to admit credit goes to Adnan Siddiqui whose wonderful reaction to my action has made this sequence such a success,” he wrote.

In the scene, Danish played by Humayun Saeed barged in Shehwaar’s office and slapped him for threatening to take the legal route if Danish doesn’t let Rumi meet his mother, Mehwish, played by Ayeza Khan. The young child lives in boarding school, following the divorce of his parents.

The drama has not only garnered a lot of praise from the viewers but is the topic of discussion post every episode on social media.

