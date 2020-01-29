Prominent Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has expressed gratitude for being showered with love following the success of popular drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

He took to Instagram to thank fans including international viewers for sending praise, love and prayers his way.

“The amount of prayers I have received following the success of Meray Paas Tum Ho, I haven’t before in my career,” he wrote.

The actor who played the role of Danish in the drama specially thanked people for making the drama a blockbuster hit. He said it’s success is not just the team’s but of the entire drama and film industry of Pakistan.

Humayun is glad to have worked on a project that struck a chord with an audience around the world.

He credited the show’s success to his “entire team, DOP, writer, director, all my co-actors and ARY Digital – the channel it was aired on.”

Other lead actors, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui also posted farewell notes and thanked fans for appreciating their work.

Ayeza who starred as Mehwish said the idea of a ‘heroine’ may have changed after Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Adnan Siddiqui who essayed the role of Shehwar said expressed gratitude for the “love, loyalty and eyeballs – glued to the screen every week.”

