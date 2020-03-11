Pakistan’s top-ranked actor Humayun Saeed on Tuesday revealed that he thinks playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar had a different idea about blockbuster drama Mere Paas Tum Ho.

Appearing on ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh, the actor said “I received a lot of phone calls regarding Mere Paas Tum Ho‘s finale episode and everyone asked what will the ending be?”

He joked with them that three different endings have been recorded for the drama to avoid being repeatedly asked about it.

The heartthrob further went onto say “People didn’t show interest during the initial phase of the show but with the passage of time, they did. Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode was watched by 12 to 13 crore viewers.”

Humayun, who essayed the role of Danish, in the much-talked-about drama said that after 18 to 20 episodes, Qamar told him that Danish will not die. He added that Qamar’s idea was to perhaps let Danish live but without both the women in his life, his former wife Mehwish (played by Ayeza Khan) and fiancee Haniya (played by Hira Mani).

“Director Nadeem Baig and I suggested that Danish must die,” he added.

About the dialogues’ of the drama, he said “Women were not insulted in Meray Paas Tum Ho. Dialogue ‘Do takkay ki larki’ was important because the situation the lead character was in required it.”

He further said it was a lesson that if your wife or anyone you love dearly wrongs, you are not supposed to resort to physical abuse.

Humayun also said he didn’t slap Adnan Siddiqui in real but it was shown like that. The drama was based on a real-life story, he added.

The star shared a sequel could come in the future and if it does, it will be penned down by Khalil-ur-Rehman.

