Is Humayun Saeed joining the cast of Money Heist 4?

Humayun Saeed, Money Heist

Speculations were rife that veteran Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed will be starring in popular Spanish show Money Heist’s fourth season. 

In a recent turn of events, the actor took to Twitter to respond to the rumours after Pakistani fans wondered if their favourite Netflix series was going to feature a local celebrity.

“Relax guys this is just satire,” he wrote and suggested the local media outlet to go easy. “May be you need to go a bit easy.”

He added “InshaAllah apna Money Heist banayen gay (If God wills, we will make our own Money Heist)

Interestingly, season 2 of La Casa de Papel addresses a team of 65 hackers based in Islamabad, who are helping the Professor (Álvaro Morte) in tracking data the gang needs to win in the absence of Rio (Miguel Herrán).

The fourth season of the much-loved series will be hitting Netflix on April 3, 2020.

