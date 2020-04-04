Humayun Saeed returns home after 14-day self-quarantine

Prominent actor Humayun Saeed is back home after spending 14 days in self-quarantine following his return from abroad.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star went to the United States in March along with Adnan Siddiqui and Hira Mani as COVID-19 was spreading.

He and Adnan isolated themselves from everyone and stayed at a local hotel in Karachi after their return amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram, Humayun Saeed shared the good news with his fans that he is “back home finally after 14 days of self-quarantine.”

“Spent lots of time contemplating life & came to the realisation that can’t thank Allah enough for His infinite Blessings!,” he added.

The actor said he aims to play his part in helping those in need during this tough time.

Comments

comments