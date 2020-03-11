Pakistan’s acclaimed actor Humayun Saeed revealed he didn’t agree with the original ending playwright Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar chalked out for hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho.

Appearing on ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh, the actor said “I received a lot of phone calls regarding Meray Paas Tum Ho’s finale episode and everyone asked what will the ending be?”

He joked with them that three different endings have been recorded for the drama to avoid being repeatedly asked about it.

The heartthrob further went onto say “People didn’t show interest during the initial phase of the show but with the passage of time, they did. Meray Paas Tum Ho’s last episode was watched by 12 to 13 crore viewers.”

Humayun, who essayed the role of Danish, in the much-talked-about drama said that after 18 to 20 episodes, Qamar told him that Danish will not die but he will leave both his former wife, Mehwish and love interest Haniya.

“Director Nadeem Baig and I suggested that Danish must die,” he added.

About the dialogues’ of the drama, he said “Women were not insulted in Meray Paas Tum Ho. Dialogue ‘Do takkay ki larki’ was important because the situation required it.”

He further said it was a lesson that if your wife or anyone you love dearly cheats on you, you are not supposed to resort to physical abuse.

Humayun also said he didn’t slap Adnan Siddiqui in real but it was shown like that. The drama was based on a real-life story, he added.

The star shared a sequel could come in future and if it does, it will be penned down by Khalil-ur-Rehman.

