Humayun Saeed and ‘Rumi’ to reunite in upcoming project

The much-talked about onscreen father-son duo of Humayun Saeed and Shees Sajjad Gul are coming together in an upcoming project soon.

They starred as Danish and Rumi in ARY Digital’s blockbuster drama, Meray Paas Tum Ho which ended on January 25. Their stellar performance won audience’s hearts.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor revealed in an Instagram post by an entertainment portal that he will be seen with the young actor in a new project soon.

The caption reads “Who wants to see this amazing on-screen father son duo together in a movie.”

Humayun replied and wrote “Coming together soon Inshallah.” He didn’t share any other details about whether it will be a drama or film.

Meray Paas Tum Ho also featured Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles.

