Humayun Saeed takes a leap of faith with daring skydive
Actor Humayun Saeed, who is currently in Dubai, took a leap of faith as he plunged 13,000 feet from a plane for his first skydive attempt.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his experience, courtesy of Skydive Dubai. “What an insanely wonderful experience! First time I have done this; next time hopefully will do it solo,” he wrote.
In the IGTV video, Saeed looks excited yet nervous. As th2 48-year-old actor dared to do this, he said “Actually, meri jaan nikli hui thi [I am afraid to death].”
View this post on Instagram
What an insanely wonderful experience! First time I have done this; next time hopefully will do it solo. Thank you Dubai Tourism, UAE Sahulat Bazar and ARY for making this happen! @visit.dubai @mydubai @uaesahulatbazar @LaVilledubai https://uae.sahulatbazar.com #ChaloDubai #YallaDubai #ExploreDubai #VisitDubai #MyDubai #MonsoonCampaign #SahulatDeals #WowDubaiDeals #CelebrityPackages #Hotels #Flights #Tours #Attractions #Events #Services #SahulatWallet
He thanked Dubai Tourism, UAE Sahulat Bazar and ARY for making this happen. And, showed eagerness to take a solo flight next time.
On the work front, he can be seen in ARY Digital’s latest drama serial Mere Pass Tum Ho starring alongside Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui.