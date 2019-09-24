Humayun Saeed takes a leap of faith with daring skydive

Actor Humayun Saeed, who is currently in Dubai, took a leap of faith as he plunged 13,000 feet from a plane for his first skydive attempt.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his experience, courtesy of Skydive Dubai. “What an insanely wonderful experience! First time I have done this; next time hopefully will do it solo,” he wrote.

In the IGTV video, Saeed looks excited yet nervous. As th2 48-year-old actor dared to do this, he said “Actually, meri jaan nikli hui thi [I am afraid to death].”

He thanked Dubai Tourism, UAE Sahulat Bazar and ARY for making this happen. And, showed eagerness to take a solo flight next time.

On the work front, he can be seen in ARY Digital’s latest drama serial Mere Pass Tum Ho starring alongside Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui.

