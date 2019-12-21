Web Analytics
Humayun Saeed supports Mehwish, Mahira against trolls

Humayun Saeed trolls

Prominent Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed has come out in support of female actors Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan against trolls. 

Some actresses were trolled on social media recently when some users made nasty comments.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor took to social media and expressed his disappointment at people pointing fingers at the starlets whom he thinks are role models.

He went onto say that any nation can’t progress without respecting women.

“So unfortunate that there are still people who point fingers at incredibly hardworking, talented and self-made women like @MehwishHayat & @TheMahiraKhan They’re role models for millions! We can’t progress as a nation until we learn to respect our women and treat them with dignity,” he tweeted. 

The actor was hailed by fans for his views and they said we need more people like him.

