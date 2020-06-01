Don’t leave your house unless it’s absolutely necessary: Humayun Saeed

Prominent actor Humayun Saeed has urged people to take all necessary safety precautions as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star said “With Covid-19 cases on the rise in Pakistan, it is all the more important now that we take all the necessary safety precautions.”

He also stressed on the importance of wearing masks which has now been made mandatory to wear in public places across Pakistan.

“Please don’t leave your house unless it’s absolutely necessary. And when you do, please always wear a mask and practice social distancing,” he wrote.

Following the ease in lockdown, many people have started thinking that things are back to normal but the actor pointed out it’s not the case.

“Many of us have started behaving like everything is normal. It isn’t. Please be safe!” he urged.

Pakistan’s coronavirus tally of confirmed cases stands at 72,460. The country has recorded 1,543 deaths.

