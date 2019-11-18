Humayun Saeed extends wishes to Hamza Ali Abbasi for his new journey

Prominent actor Humayun Saeed extended best wishes for Hamza Ali Abbasi for his new journey following his exit from the showbiz industry.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor wrote “Wishing Hamza Ali Abbasi all the best for the new journey he has decided to embark on. May Allah give you the strength to stay steadfast and may He give you success in all your endeavours.”

Abbasi announced to quit acting on November 14, vowing to spend his life to spread the message of Islam.

The acclaimed actor posted a detailed video message narrating his journey towards religion and said his decision is based on 10 years of research.

Earlier, singer Rabi Pirzada also bid adieu to the entertainment industry.

