Rare humpback whale sighted off Balochistan coast

QUETTA: A rare humpback whale has been spotted off the coast of Balochistan on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

In the footage that went viral on social media, the rare humpback whale can be seen jumping out of the water. The whale was spotted by the local fishermen when they were fishing off the Balochistan shore. They recorded and share the rare scene on social media.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, the World Wide Fund’s (WWF) Technical Advisor said that humpback whale was listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, adding that only 100 individuals of this species are left in the world.

He maintained that humpback whale is found in the waters of Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Oman and Iran.

Earlier on June 5, two fishermen had successfully captured video footage of a whale fish swimming in deep waters of the Arabian Sea.

The fishermen, Yasir and Zaheer Baloch belonged to the area of Mubarak Village in Kiamari Town.

Capturing the elusive animal in its natural habitat was no small feat and was extremely rare, the footage was being touted as the first of its kind filmed by anyone from Pakistan.

Unfortunately the fishermen had gained no traction or publicity for what they accomplished whereas such documentation was of the high regard in western countries.

