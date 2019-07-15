Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hungarian ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security

PSL

RAWALPINDI: Hungarian ambassador to Pakistan on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, bilateral relations, regional security and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Hungarian ambassador hailed the role of Pakistan Army for peace and stability in the region. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the efforts to improve bilateral relations, read the statement.

Read More: Hungary providing 500 scholarships to Pakistani students: ambassador

Earlier on March 21, Ambassador of Hungary in Pakistan Istvan Szabo had said Hungry was providing 500 scholarships to Pakistani students.

Istvan Szabo had said this in a meeting with Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani. Cooperation in the field of health was discussed during the meeting.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Sindh government announces crackdown against Qingqi rickshaws

Pakistan

PM Khan reviews progress of development projects in erstwhile FATA

Pakistan

‘Govt has doubled budget for vulnerable segments of society’: President Alvi  

Pakistan

Abbasi dares govt to prove ‘corruption’ against Shehbaz in UK court


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close