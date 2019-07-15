Hungarian ambassador meets COAS Bajwa, discusses regional security

RAWALPINDI: Hungarian ambassador to Pakistan on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, bilateral relations, regional security and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting.

On the occasion, Hungarian ambassador hailed the role of Pakistan Army for peace and stability in the region. Both the leaders expressed satisfaction over the efforts to improve bilateral relations, read the statement.

Earlier on March 21, Ambassador of Hungary in Pakistan Istvan Szabo had said Hungry was providing 500 scholarships to Pakistani students.

Istvan Szabo had said this in a meeting with Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani. Cooperation in the field of health was discussed during the meeting.

