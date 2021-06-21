WATCH: Hungry elephant smashes through kitchen wall to steal bag of rice  

BANGKOK: In an incredible incident, a hungry wild elephant smashed its head through a family’s kitchen wall to steal a bag of rice at 2 am in the night in Thailand.

According to the details, the hungry wild elephant, Plai Bunchuay, sniffed out the food and broke into the house to steal rice on Sunday night in Hua Hin district of Thailand.

Shocked resident Rachadawan Phungprasopporn and her husband were woken up by the noise and rushed to the kitchen to see what had happened. They were left stunned when they saw the elephant rummaging through the cupboard with its long trunk.

Rachadawan said her husband helped to shoo away the beast, which disappeared into nearby woodland, foreign media outlet reported.

She said, ‘This elephant is well known in the area because he causes a lot of mischief. He came to the house about two months ago and was looking around, but he didn’t damage anything then.

“The wall will cost about 50,000 Baht to repair. It was funny to see the elephant like that but also I’m worried he could come back again,” she added.

