Horrific video: Huntsman spider and her babies take over car

SYDNEY: A woman was left terrified when she opened the door of her car and found it overrun with hundreds of spiders in Sydney, Australia.

According to the details, Dannielle Glasgow, a resident of Sydney, was shocked when she returned to her parked car and found it crawling with plenty of spiderlings and their giant mother.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She said that a Huntsman spider and her babies had taken over her car, adding that the mama spider was not happy about being disturbed.

The stomach-churning video shows the huge adult spider scuttling across the dashboard and even rearing its legs up protectively at one point.

According to the Australian museum, they are notorious for entering cars and being found hiding behind sun visors or running across the dashboard.

The video went viral on social media. In his comments, one person said, “Just burn the whole car at that point.” “Time to have a bonfire asap. The car isn’t worth it,” another agreed, while a third countered by saying that the Glasgows should feel honoured that their car was chosen by the spider.

