Hurriyat leaders denounce search operations ahead of Indian Republic Day

SRINAGAR: The Hurriyat forum has strongly condemned the massive search operations ahead of the Indian Republic Day, Kashmir Media Service reported.

According to details, the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum said, “the frisking has resulted in endless hardships for the general public as the entire territory has been converted into a military fortress.”

A statement issued by the Hurriyat forum, read, “every year January 26 adds to the miseries of the people of Kashmir as search operations are intensified, people especially the youth harassed, roads blocked, vehicles checked and people asked to prove their identity every 100 meters.”

The forum also paid tributes to the three youth recently martyred by the Indian troops at Binner village of Baramulla.

The Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, and the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in their statements said, “in order to celebrate Indian Republic Day, authorities have launched a military operation to make these celebrations a success. They said spree of crackdowns, arrests, raids and restrictions on public movement and all other repressive and oppressive measures are being employed to create an environment of fear to make this self-styled democracy drama a success.”

