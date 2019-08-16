Hurriyat leaders urge people to come out on streets

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat leaders have appealed to the civil society of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) including lawyers, journalists, traders, transporters to come out on streets and raise their voice for their right to self-determination on Friday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the joint leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, have urged the people to protest against the Indian nefarious design of scrapping Kashmir’s special status.

Hurriyat forums reiterated that Kashmiris will not allow Hindu fundamentalists to enter their motherland. They have also appealed to the people to defy curfew and restrictions.

They maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is the land of Kashmiris who will decide their future themselves.

They further added that the Kashmiris have the capacity to save their mothers, sisters and daughters from the onslaught of Hindu zealots.

They also urged the international community to intervene without any further delay and come to the rescue of Kashmiris.

Strict curfew and communication blackout continues in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 12th straight day on Friday, to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

Indian-occupied Kashmir has been in a security lockdown since August 5, when India´s Hindu-majority government rescinded years of autonomy and gave full control to New Delhi.

