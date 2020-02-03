Hurriyat leaders thank Pakistan for extending full support to Kashmiris

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for extending full political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a message today in connection with the announcement by Pakistan to observe 05 February as Kashmir Solidarity Day said that the people of Kashmir want to see a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan.

In Birmingham, Marco Longhi, the member of Conservative Party in the UK parliament, addressing a conference on Kashmir, pledged to raise the issue of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on the floor of the House.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Fakhar Imam said that resolution of the long-standing Kashmir dispute is need of the hour as two nuclear states are standing eyeball to eyeball over the issue.

Initiating the discussion over the prevailing situation in the Occupied Kashmir in the National Assembly in Islamabad, he said Kashmiri people are passing through the worst phase of their lives as they are prisoned in their own homes.

The Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir said Indian Occupation forces have destroyed the local economy of Kashmiris and now they are targeting the innocent people for ethnic cleansing.

He said with the continuous efforts of government, Kashmir issue has once again been internationalized, but still, the issue demands more support from the international community.

