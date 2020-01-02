Man who chopped off wife’s foot taken under arrest

MUZZAFARGARH: A horrific incident involving a couple took place in Punjab where the husband chopped his wife’s foot after tying her to a charpoy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the incident occurred when the wife refused to give money to the husband after his insistence, after a squabble broke out between the two, the husband overpowered the wife and tied her foot down after beating her up.

The husband, Ateeq Ur Rehman then commenced cutting his wife’s foot clean off.

The local police of Muzzafargarh narrated that the husband was a druggie who was habitual of beating up his wife.

The incident has occurred a few days prior and a formal case against the perpetrator has been filed in the Sananwan Police Station of district Patti Sultanabad, Muzaffargarh.

Ateeq Ur Rehman who had fled the scene of the crime has been caught by the police and awaits his punishment in accordance with the law.

The wife was taken to a medical facility in Multan where her condition was revealed to be critical, a lot of blood had been lost when she was

Father of the accused Ateeq Ur Rehman’s wife revealed that his son-in-law had attacked his daughter with intentions to kill.

The case against Ateeq carries charges of intent to murder and mutilation.

