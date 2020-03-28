Chinese national tests positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Another coronavirus case on Saturday has emerged in Hyderabad, bringing the number of cases to three in the district, ARY News reported.

According to the the MS Civil Hospital, a Chinese national was tested positive for the deadly virus and other seven suspects were tested negative.

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus rises to eleven, while 1,408 have been affected countrywide, the latest statistics released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus said.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, Punjab has overtaken Sindh as it has reported 490 cases, thus so far, Sindh’s cases stand at 457, Balochistan 131, KP 180, Gilgit-Baltistan 91, Islamabad 27 and two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

