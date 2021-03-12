Hyderabad college gets university status, notification issued    

KARACHI: Sindh government on Friday notified giving the status of the university to a Hyderabad college besides also appointing its vice-chancellor, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by Sindh boards and universities department, Government College Hyderabad has been given the status of the university.

The provincial government further notified the appointment of Dr. Tayyaba Zarif as vice-chancellor of the university for a period of four years.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on February 27 that bill seeking construction of Federal University in Hyderabad has been tabled in National Assembly.

While addressing the workers convention in Hyderabad, the federal minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given him a task to visit areas of Sindh and prepare a development package for the cities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally visit Sindh to announce the package which will meet the development needs of different areas of the province, he added.

He further said that the development package for Hyderabad and other areas of Sindh will be completed by the end of March or early April.

Asad Umar said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully aware of problems being faced by the people of Hyderabad and adjacent cities, adding that load shedding and availability of clean drinking water to Hyderabad residents are two main problems of the city among others and government making efforts to provide relief to people of the second largest city of Sindh.

