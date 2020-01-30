Hyderabad dairy farmers hike milk prices by Rs10

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad dairy farmers on Thursday increased milk prices by Rs10 to 12 across the city, ARY News reported.

The Hyderabad dairy farmers association, while addressing a press conference, announced to sell milk to middlemen at the price of Rs108 per litre.

Official sources had said that the price of milk was notified at Rs94 per litre by the city administration.

In June 2019, the Karachi Dairy Farmers Association defying the orders of Commissioner Karachi had increased the price of milk by Rs10 per litre.

Read More: Dairy farmers in Karachi hike milk price by Rs10 per litre

The President Dairy Farms Association said that the milk prices have been increased due to hike in the diesel price and production expenses.

Comments

comments