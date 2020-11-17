Hyderabad reports 91 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

HYDERABAD: Sindh Health Department on Tuesday reported 91 positive cases and three deaths by COVID-19 in 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Three schools have been closed for five days in the city after emergence of novel coronavirus cases, officials said.

In Hyderabad total 6,340 cases of the pandemic have been reported so far, health department said in its statement.

The tally of active cases in the city has reached to 980 after recent spike in cases.

It is to be mentioned here that a school in Karachi South also closed for five days today after coronavirus cases surfaced in the boys school in Lyari area.

Pakistan has reported fresh 2,050 cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the national tally of cases currently stands at 361,082.

The number of active cases has soared to 29,055. In the past 24 hours, 33 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 7,193.

A total of 29,378 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 324,834 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 4,979,939 samples have been tested thus far.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Sindh has reported 156,528 cases, Punjab 111,047, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 42,615, Balochistan 16,449, Islamabad 24,444, Gilgit Baltistan 4,461, and Azad

Jammu and Kashmir 5,538.

Comments

comments