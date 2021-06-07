NA passes bill seeking establishment of Federal University in Hyderabad

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan during its session held on Monday passed Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021, ARY News reported.

The bill was presented by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The bill seeking the establishment of the Federal University in Hyderabad passed from National Assembly and now sent to the Senate of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured the Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Centre’s support to address problems confronting Sindh and the establishment of a university in Hyderabad.

The delegation also demanded early functioning of the newly established Hyderabad University

The prime minister assured the delegation that the development needs of Karachi and Hyderabad would be considered during the preparation of next budget.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019 had performed the groundbreaking of Hyderabad University during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

Once it is up and running, HITMS will be Hyderabad’s second public university after the century-old Government College Kali Mori, which is also being upgraded.

