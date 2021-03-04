I know MNAs who sold votes: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday a few of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs sold their votes in yesterday’s Senate elections, ARY News reported.

“I knew beforehand that money will be used in the Senate polls,” Prime Minister Khan said. “A few of our people were purchased. I know the names of all of them.”



He said that PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari used money to buy votes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today at 7:30 pm to take the nation into confidence over his decision to seek a vote of confidence afresh from the National Assembly in the wake of a major upset that saw Dr Abdul Hafeed Shaikh losing election on a Senate seat from Islamabad to a PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Mr Shaikh suffered defeat at the hands of Gilani in yesterday’s Senate polls as the latter secured 169 votes as against 164 bagged by the former. The rejected votes played a key role in the opposition candidate’s win as these exceeded the margin of victory.

