‘I like medium spice’: Prince William on food ahead of Pakistan tour

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William revealed he is wary of ‘spicy food’ ahead of Pakistan tour.

The royal couple attended an engagement at the Aga Khan Center in London on Wednesday where they met with prominent British-Pakistani figures including community leaders, chefs, musicians and artists. The 2017 MasterChef winner, Dr. Saliha Mahmood Ahmed was in attendance too.

The future king of England is apparently excited about the flavorful food to come. As the royals discussed food, Kate Middleton revealed how hard it is cooking curry for the family, reports Daily Express.

In a video, she can be seen saying to Prince William “You always have medium.” He later says ” I like medium spice though I’m not so good with spice.” He then chuckles: “I’m wary around it.”

While their kids are served no spice food but Princess Charlotte apparently takes after her mom who loves spice.

On the upcoming official visit, he reportedly added “I’m looking forward to it anyway. I’m going to need a bigger suit.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are slated to visit Pakistan within less than two weeks on October 14. Prince Charles and Camilla toured the country in 2006.

