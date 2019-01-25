‘I love Ranveer Singh’

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has had a very good 2018 and he entered 2019 with a hugely successful ‘Simmba’

The actor has a huge fan base and the latest on the list is none other than producer Karan Johar who termed him his hero, perhaps because of the huge success of Simmba.

“I loved Ranveer on the cover of India Today magazine. I love Ranveer. He is my go to person for everything. He is very flamboyant and that’s something that he shows to the public. He is always this person, he is originally very flamboyant. He is my hero,” Karan Johar told Indian media group India Today.

The producer, who is currently in Davos, added that he feels Ranveer’s energy enhances his stardom.

“Other actors like Ranbir kapoor, Varun Dhawan don’t have that much energy but they are unique in their own way. They are amazing actors and are really good on screen,” Johar added.

A remake of Telugu blockbuster Temper, Simmba has reached a total of Rs 238.13 crore at global box office and is still running to packed house in India and elsewhere.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Simmba will easily cross the Rs 240 crore-mark during its fifth weekend at the box-office.

In a tweet he posted on Thursday. He wrote, “#Simmba is maintaining well on weekdays… Should comfortably cross ₹ 240 cr in Weekend 5… [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.85 cr, Mon 58 lakhs, Tue 70 lakhs, Wed 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 238.13 cr. India biz.”

