‘I said yes’: Sarah Khan’s Instagram post leaves fans with questions

and
Sarah Khan, engaged

Prominent actor Sarah Khan took to social media and hinted at getting engaged, taking her fans by surprise.

Turning to Instagram, the starlet shared a photo of her clad in a stunning red saree. She can be seen flaunting a beautiful ring in the photo as well.

“I said YES,” she captioned the post.

I said YES.

Her latest post has left her five million followers on Instagram with questions as well as guessing about the name of her fiance.

Many fans have commented on the post asking the starlet to clarify if she has tied the knot.

@halinakhancouture @akifilyasofficial

Meanwhile, actress Minal Khan and designer Khadija Karim congratulated the actress.

Sarah is yet to confirm what her caption means and whether she has tied the knot.

🌹

