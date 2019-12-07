IAEA lauds Pakistan’s nuclear security measures

ISLAMABAD: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Saturday lauded Pakistan’s nuclear security measures.

Head of the IAEA’s Nuclear Security Division Abdul Aziz Raja Adnan paid a visit to the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant. He described the measures taken by the government in consistent with the IAEA’s recommendations.

The head of IAEA’s Security Division also met with Chairman of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority Zaheer Ayub Baig and Chairman Atomic Energy Commission Muhammad Naeem.

A delegation of IAEA headed by Raja Adnan was on a visit to Pakistan to further strengthen the ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and the nuclear watchdog.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a statement said Pakistan has undertaken a range of measures to strengthen the nuclear security.

He said Pakistan is actively participating and contributing in IAEA’s efforts to promote nuclear security.

Earlier, on Sept 11, Pakistan had conveyed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) its decision to subscribe to the Guidance on the Management of Disused Radioactive Sources.

The Foreign Office in a statement had said the Guidance supplements the Code of Conduct on the Safety and Security of Radioactive Sources which, although non-legally binding in nature, is an important component of the global nuclear safety and security regime.

It said the Code of Conduct, along with its supplementary guidance documents, seeks to help countries ensure that radioactive sources are used in a manner consistent with the highest standards of safety and security throughout their life cycle.

“Pakistan has been voluntarily adhering to the Code of Conduct since 2005 and has put in place all the necessary arrangements and systems consistent with the recommendations of the Code,” the FO said.

