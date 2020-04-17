IAEA to help Pakistan fight coronavirus through ‘nuclear derived technique’

ISLAMABAD: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is providing Pakistan a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine, biohazard safety cabinets, test kits and related consumables to help fight the novel Coronavirus through “the use of a nuclear derived technique”.

“The provision of this equipment will augment Pakistan’s national capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests which are crucial in containing the spread of the disease,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said on Friday.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Vienna is coordinating with the IAEA for the equipment’s early shipment to Pakistan.

Read More: Covid-19 tests saw 13-fold increase in a month: minister

Ayesha Farooqui said Pakistan deeply valued the contribution of the IAEA and its leadership in helping member states in their efforts to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also acknowledge the generous contributions of the IAEA Member States which have enabled the Agency to boost scientific and technical capacities of countries in combating this global crisis.”

Read More: PTA not to block mobile phones with unregistered IMEIs until May 19

Comments

comments