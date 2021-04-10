ICAO’s audit team postpones Pakistan visit amid spike in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) audit team on Saturday postponed its scheduled visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Confirming the report, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Deputy DG Regulatory Nadir Shafi Dar said that the ICAO’s audit team had postponed its scheduled visit to the country owing to the recent spike in the coronavirus cases amid the third wave of the disease.

ICAO’s audit team was set to visit Pakistan on 5th of July to conduct the Universal Safety Oversight Audit (USOA) of the PCAA.

Nadir Shafi Dar said that on the request of ICAO, they had shared the concerned date with the authority online to remove its concerns in different sectors.

He maintained that the ICAO’s audit team is likely to visit Pakistan in November or December.

Read More: UN aviation agency ICAO to conduct safety audit of CAA in July

Earlier on February 23, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) would conduct its Universal Safety Oversight Audit (USOA) of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) in July.

A special team of the ICAO would arrive in Pakistan on July 5 and conduct the audit until July 15. PCAA Director General Khaqan Murtaza would brief the team on pilots’ licences and different aviation matters.

Comments

comments