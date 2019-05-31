ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan and West Indies are facing off today in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, our cricketer-turned-politician Prime Minister Imran Khan has a piece of advice for the green shirts.

In a statement on Twitter, the prime minister said: “My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play.”

My advice to the Pakistan team today is what I would tell my players before a match: Give your 100 percent, fight to the last ball and never let the fear of losing enter your mind, influence your strategy or play. Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 31, 2019

“Pakistan’s prayers and support are with Sarfaraz and the team,” the premier added.

The entire Pakistani nation is caught in the world cup fever and praying hard for the triumph of green shirts in the tournament.

It is Pakistan’s first match today in the ICC World Cup 2019. The green shirts are heading in the mega tournament with a defeat against Afghanistan in the warm-up match.

West Indies captain has won the toss and elected to field first in overcast conditions of The Oval. Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed also wanted to bowl first due to the bowling friendly conditions.

Comments

comments