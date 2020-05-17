Ice broken, Afghan stakeholders agree on inclusive government: Zalmay Khalilzad

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad took to Twitter and announced the agreement between President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani and his political opponent Dr Abdullah Abdullah to form an inclusive government in the country, ARY News reported.

Khalilzad said: “After a protracted period, Pres Ghani & Dr Abdullah have agreed to form an inclusive government in which Dr Abdullah will be the peace process lead. The outline for this compromise has been in place for 10 weeks. We welcome the compromise and wish the new government success.”

In a subsequent Tweet on the matter, he said that the Unite States was prepared to partner with the new government in a peace process that ends the war.

He added that the process must be based on timely implementation of commitments made to date. Both leaders should not repeat mistakes in governing that existed under the National Unity Government (NUG), as Afghans negotiated for it.

He also said that it was high time to take the resolve of the Afghan people seriously. He said that the world deserves to see an end to this conflict.

He urged Dr. Abdullah to move forward with full speed and urgency, and be sincerely supported therein by the current Afghan government.

