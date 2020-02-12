Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Top ice cream maker puts end to ads targeting kids

and
ice cream

Wall’s and Magnum ice cream maker Unilever will stop advertising its food and beverages to children under the age of 12 on traditional and social media, it said on Wednesday, responding to growing concerns over childhood obesity.

The company said in its new principles on responsible marketing that it would also stop hiring influencers and celebrities who primarily appeal to children under the age of 12 and would also curb its use of cartoon characters.

The company’s ice cream business will be the first to implement these changes, which follow moves by the company over the last five years to cap the total calories and sugar levels in kids’ ice-creams at 110 calories and 12 grams per portion.

Wall’s, whose Max, Paddle Pop and Twister ice-creams are all chiefly aimed at kids, will still be featured on in-store displays and freezers which are familiar to thousands of convenience stores globally.

In 2016, 124 million children and adolescents between the ages of 5 and 19 were estimated to suffer from obesity worldwide, while 213 million were overweight, according to the World Health Organization’s latest figures

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Registration of two schools suspended over non-cooperation in anti-polio drive

Business

CPEC’s second phase to create employment opportunities for Pakistani youth

Pakistan

Government determined to provide relief to masses: Hafeez Shaikh

Pakistan

CNG stations across Punjab to open tomorrow: SNGPL


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close