Man accused of supplying ice drug to Isb students nabbed

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a man accused of supplying ice drug to students at Islamabad universities, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the action was taken by Lohi Bher police station in which it arrested a man involved in supplying crystal methamphetamine in the capital.

“The accused was involved in bringing the drug from Peshawar and supplying it to students at various universities in Islamabad,” they said.

The police also recovered 510 grams of the drug from his possession.

On November 25, railway police claimed to have recovered 25 kilogram of ‘ice’ drug from a freight train at Karachi railway station.

The police officials said that the huge amount of crystal methamphetamine was being transported via parcel from Multan to Karachi.

During a search operation, the drugs were recovered from the goods of a private cargo service provider, the officials added.

