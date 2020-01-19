Man carrying ice drug nabbed at Islamabad airport  

ISLAMABAD: Airport Security Force (ASF) authorities on Sunday nabbed a passenger for carrying ice drugs while traveling to Saudi Arabia from Islamabad International Airport, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the ASF, a passenger was carrying 1800 grams of ice drug when the law enforcement personnel at the airport intercepted him.

During a thorough checking of the baggage accompanied by the passenger, it was revealed that he had concealed the drug in secret portions of his bag.

The authorities seized the drug from his possession and handed him over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) personnel for further legal proceedings.

In December 2019, police claimed to have arrested a man accused of supplying ice drugs to students at Islamabad universities.

According to police, the action was taken by Lohi Bher police station in which it arrested a man involved in supplying crystal methamphetamine in the capital.

“The accused was involved in bringing the drug from Peshawar and supplying it to students at various universities in Islamabad,” they said.

The police also recovered 510 grams of the drug from his possession.

