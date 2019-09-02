Iceland’s FM voices concern over Kashmir situation in call with Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with Icelandic FM Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson to discuss the current situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The Foreign Minister briefed the Iceland counterpart in detail on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was in contravention of the international law and UNSC resolutions.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailed a grave risk for peace and security in the region.

The Foreign Minister apprised of the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to complete lockdown for the last 29 days, and manifest in severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines and communications blackout.

The Iceland Foreign Minister said that country was following the situation closely and expressed serious concern over the human rights violations in IoK. He said that Iceland believed in upholding of human rights and the rule of law.

The two sides agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

