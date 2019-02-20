THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday will continue hearing the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Indian side will present its concluding arguments in the court today as it presented its case first on Monday. The four-day public hearing in the case will end with Pakistan’s closing arguments on Thursday (tomorrow).

In Tuesday’s hearing, Pakistan’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi in his arguments before the court had said Jadhav is an Indian spy, who was caught in 2016 over espionage in Pakistan.

Saying that, a decision regarding Kulbhushan’s nationality has not yet been made, Qureshi said, “India did not state whether he is Kulbushan Jadhav or Hussain Mubarak Patel.”

The Pakistani counsel relayed that how can India demand consular access when it failed in confirming Jadhav’s nationality?” he asked.

“Kulbhushan is a spy and Vienna Convention does not apply to him,” he said.

India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) began to destabilise Balochistan when [Narendra] Modi came into power, he continued.

Responding to Indian allegations about Kulbhushan’s arrest from Iran, Qureshi asked “What investigation did India carry out after his arrest in this regard.”

He clarified, “Iran has nothing to do with the Jadhav case. Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan and not Iran and the story regarding his kidnapping from Iran is baseless.”

The Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan had said that Kulbhushan, a serving Indian Navy officer was involved in carrying out terror activities to destabilise Pakistan.

“Jadhav confessed his involvement in terror activities and espionage within Pakistan,” he said.

He said Kulbhushan Jadhav arrest is clear evidence of India’s involvement in distributing peace of its neighbouring countries.

India sent Jadhav to sabotage the China Economic Pakistan Corridor (CPEC), Khan said.

