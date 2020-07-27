ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan on Monday tabled the Interna­tio­nal Court of Justice (Rev­iew and Reconsi­deration) Ordi­nance 2020 bill before the National Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking while tabling the bill to give right of appeal to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav under ICJ ruling, Babar Awan denied the impression that an ordinance on the matter was promulgated to facilitate the spy. “The bill could not be tabled in the assembly despite being on the agenda item in the last hearing,” he said.

The adviser to PM on parliamentary affairs also presented the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 before the lower house of the Parliament.

During its tabling, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they would support the government in fulfilling its commitments on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and National Action Plan (NAP).

Legislation process should be carried out with mutual consultation of the opposition and treasury benches, he said while speaking at the floor of the National Assembly and asked the government to send the bill to the concerned standing committee for further deliberations.

Babar Awan also presented the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 during the NA session.

